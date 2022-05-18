Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 267,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 53,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

