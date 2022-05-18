Evoke Wealth LLC Has $32.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

