Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of FDS opened at $374.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.73. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

