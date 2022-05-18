Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.