Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.13.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 5.66 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 4.94 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,763 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,560 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

