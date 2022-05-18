monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.86.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

