monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.86.
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.