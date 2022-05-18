Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.
Global-e Online stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
