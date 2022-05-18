Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.