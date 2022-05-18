Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at JMP Securities

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

