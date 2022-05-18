Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at JMP Securities

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.