Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $30.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

