Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,772,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $47,872,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.