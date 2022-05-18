Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,772,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $47,872,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

