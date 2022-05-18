California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AZEK worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

