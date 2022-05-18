CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.