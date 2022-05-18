California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NCR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

