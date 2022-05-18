California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,517 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Vontier worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.