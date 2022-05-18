California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

