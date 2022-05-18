California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Lazard worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.