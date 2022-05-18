California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 104.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

