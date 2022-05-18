California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,444 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.29%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

