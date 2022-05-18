California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

