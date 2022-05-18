California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of New Residential Investment worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

