California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 716 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Electric worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

