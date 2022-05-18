California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

TKR stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.