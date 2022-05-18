California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,102 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Univar Solutions worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

