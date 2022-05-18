California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,380 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

