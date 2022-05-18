California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

