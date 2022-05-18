Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,002,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,162,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of IART opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.