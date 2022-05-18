California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Qualys worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.