California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Essent Group worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,917,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

