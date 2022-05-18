California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Maximus worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Maximus’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

