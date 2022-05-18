California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,797 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

