California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,714 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Unum Group worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

