Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $4,130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

ACHC opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

