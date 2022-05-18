Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Stericycle worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 161,009 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

