AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $226.93.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

