AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

