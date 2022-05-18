AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

