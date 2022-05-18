Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Stewart Information Services worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

