First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 141 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.89 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.70.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

