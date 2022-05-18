AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UE. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.