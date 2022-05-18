Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.