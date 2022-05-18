AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,035,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Shares of AON opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

