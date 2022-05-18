Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of REMX stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.