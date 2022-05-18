AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

