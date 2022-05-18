AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,129 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

RVNC stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

