AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

