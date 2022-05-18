Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 235,264 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

