Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,421 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of 3D Systems worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,397,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

