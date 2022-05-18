Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Lakeland Financial worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

