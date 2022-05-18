Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

IRDM stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

