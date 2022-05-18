Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,571 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

